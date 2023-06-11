Share |

Old West Shootout - Hill City

Jun 11, 2023

Experience an old west shootout aboard the 1880 Train! The shootout begins at the Hill City Station where a few bad guys board the train and hide their treasure. The train is stopped by cowboys and “held up” halfway between Keystone and Hill City. It's a good thing the sheriff is in town!

To see the shootout, you must ride the designated Hill City to Keystone departure.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2023
Jun 18, 2023
Jun 25, 2023

