Old West Shootout - Hill City

Jun 25, 2023

Experience an old west shootout aboard the 1880 Train! The shootout begins at the Hill City Station where a few bad guys board the train and hide their treasure. The train is stopped by cowboys and “held up” halfway between Keystone and Hill City. It's a good thing the sheriff is in town!

To see the shootout, you must ride the designated Hill City to Keystone departure.