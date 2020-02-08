Share |

Old Western Movie Matinee “How the West Was Won” - Spearfish

Feb 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Old Western Movie Matinee “How the West Was Won” featuring: Jimmy Stewart. Movie shown on the big screen in the Bruce Miller Theater. Suggested Donation: $5. Includes popcorn, beverages and cookies.

 

Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5


Location:   Bruce Miller Theater
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-6429-378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Old Western Movie Matinee “How the West Was Won” featuring: Jimmy Stewart.

Bruce Miller Theater
Bruce Miller Theater 57783 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable