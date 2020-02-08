Old Western Movie Matinee “How the West Was Won” - Spearfish
Feb 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Old Western Movie Matinee “How the West Was Won” featuring: Jimmy Stewart. Movie shown on the big screen in the Bruce Miller Theater. Suggested Donation: $5. Includes popcorn, beverages and cookies.
Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-6429-378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
