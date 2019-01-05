Old Western Movie Matinee - Spearfish
Jan 5, 2019 - Jan 26, 2019
Take a step into the wild west with our Old Western Movie matinee. A suggested donation of $5 will include entrance to the family friendly movie, museum, popcorn and pop. The movies will be "Sante Fe Trail", "Catlow", "Conaher", and "Shadow Riders".
Fee: $Suggested Donation $10
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/
