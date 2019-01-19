Share |

Old Western Movie Matinee - Spearfish

Jan 26, 2019 1:30 pm

Take a step into the wild west with our Old Western Movie matinee. A suggested donation of $5 will include entrance to the family-friendly movie, museum, popcorn and pop. The movies will be "Sante Fe Trail," "Catlow," "Conaher," and "Shadow Riders."

 


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2019 1:30 pm
Jan 26, 2019 1:30 pm

