Share |

Olde Tyme Christmas Parade - Hill City

Nov 24, 2023

Lighted Christmas parade.


Location:   Main Street Hill City
Map:   Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2368

All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023

Lighted Christmas parade.
Main Street Hill City
Main Street Hill City 57745 Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable