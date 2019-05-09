Oliver! - Sioux Falls

May 9, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Oliver!, the classic musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist.

Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 and 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.



