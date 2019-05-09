Share |

Oliver! - Sioux Falls

May 9, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Oliver!, the classic musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist.

Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 and 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. 


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com

All Dates:
May 9, 2019 - May 12, 2019
May 16, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Performance of Lionel Bart's classic musical.

Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable