Oliver-Lead

May 11, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

LEAD, SD – The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their spring musical production of “Oliver”!



THE STREETS OF VICTORIAN ENGLAND come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected shop boy of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to the streets of London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the crafty Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap Oliver back, threatening his chances of discovering the true love of family.



“Oliver”, an English musical with music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, considered a masterpiece, includes a large ensemble cast of over 30 actors. “Oliver” won the Tony Award for best original musical score in 193. Based upon the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, the show was adapted for film in 1968 and won six Academy Awards, including best picture.



"It's a wonderful experience to work on a classical musical with a large cast featuring characters of all ages. I've been blessed with a variety of community members from first time performers to well-seasoned actors. The cast is working hard on this project," says Davis Scherer, stage director of the play. "Musicals are our largest endeavors and involve a lot of moving parts. Set design, props and costumes, vocal and instrumental music. I cannot overstate my gratitude to everyone who is working together to make this production a magical experience."



Show dates are May 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7 pm and May 5 and 12 at 2 pm at the Historic Homestake Opera House located at 313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD.



Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for HHOH members and $8 for young people 17 and under.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or online in advance of performances at www.homestakeoperahouse.org. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve. All proceeds benefit programming at the Historic Homestake Opera House. The building is wheelchair accessible and parking is in several lots within 3 blocks of the Opera House.



The Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Support for “Oliver” is provided by the South Dakota Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts through the S.D. Department of Tourism. Support is also provided in part by our annual members, the City of Lead and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.



For more information, contact the Historic Homestake Opera House office at 605-584-2067 or visit www.homestakeoperahouse.org.

