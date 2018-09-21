One Autumn Night
Sep 21, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
One Autumn Night is an evening of fun and friendship, with live entertainment by the 2nd Opinion Band from Watertown, hors d'ouerves, a wine & beer cash bar, silent auction, and more.
Presented by the LifeScape Ambassadors, and sponsored by Citi, this is an opportunity for anyone (men AND women!) to gather with friends for a fun evening, with proceeds going to the Wish List Fund to purchase items needed by the children and adults supported by LifeScape.
Contact Jamie at (605) 444-9631 or Jamie.Richardson@LifeScapeSD.org with any questions.
Friday, September 21st, 7-10 p.m. at the Museum of Visual Materials in Sioux Falls. One Autumn Night: An opportunity to impact lives forever!
Fee: $30
