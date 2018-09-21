Share |

One Autumn Night

Sep 21, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

One Autumn Night is an evening of fun and friendship, with live entertainment by the 2nd Opinion Band from Watertown, hors d'ouerves, a wine & beer cash bar, silent auction, and more.

Presented by the LifeScape Ambassadors, and sponsored by Citi, this is an opportunity for anyone (men AND women!) to gather with friends for a fun evening, with proceeds going to the Wish List Fund to purchase items needed by the children and adults supported by LifeScape.

Contact Jamie at (605) 444-9631 or Jamie.Richardson@LifeScapeSD.org with any questions.

Friday, September 21st, 7-10 p.m. at the Museum of Visual Materials in Sioux Falls. One Autumn Night: An opportunity to impact lives forever!

 

Fee: $30


Location:   Museum of Visual Materials
Map:   500 N. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-444-9631
Email:   Jamie.Richardson@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://https://www.lifescapesd.org/events/one-autumn-night

All Dates:
Sep 21, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

One Autumn Night is an evening of fun and friendship, with live entertainment by the 2nd Opinion Band from Watertown, hors d'ouerves, a wine & beer cash bar, silent auction, and more. Presented by the LifeScape Ambassadors, and sponsored by Citi, this is an opportunity for anyone (men AND women!) to gather with friends for a fun evening, with proceeds going to the Wish List Fund to purchase items ...
Museum of Visual Materials
Museum of Visual Materials 57104 500 N. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS