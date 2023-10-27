One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Matthews Opera House
Oct 27, 2023 - Oct 29, 2023
The Matthews Opera House presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," a community theater production.This stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor, and unforgettable characters.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House - Theatre
|Map:
|612 Main Street Spearfish, 57783 United States
|Phone:
|(605) 642-7973
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/one-flew-over-the-cuckoos-nest/2023-10-27/
All Dates:
Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023
