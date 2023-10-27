Share |

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Matthews Opera House

Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023

The Matthews Opera House presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," a community theater production.This stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor, and unforgettable characters.


Location:   The Matthews Opera House - Theatre
Map:   612 Main Street Spearfish, 57783 United States
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/one-flew-over-the-cuckoos-nest/2023-10-27/

All Dates:
Oct 27, 2023 - Oct 29, 2023
Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023

