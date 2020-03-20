"One Slight Hitch" - Lead
Mar 21, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
After careful consideration the Historic Homestake Opera House has decided to move forward with the community theater performances of “One Slight Hitch” March 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7 p.m., and March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be limited to 50 attendees per performance and can be purchased in advance on our website homestakeoperahouse.org. Patrons will be seated in every other row. Individuals or families may choose to be seated together and will be seated with a minimum of two empty seats between them and other patrons.
If you feel inclined, join us for an evening out and watch what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding. We are sensitive to the awareness surrounding the Coronavirus and respect your right to choose how and when to be out in public. It is our hope anyone experiencing symptoms of illness will be vigilant and not expose others.
While it is crucial that we do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID19, the financial ramifications are daunting. If you purchase tickets and your plans change due to a change in your own health, please consider offering the cost of your ticket as a donation. We are a 501c3 organization, and we’d be happy to email you a receipt for your records, as it may be tax deductible as well. For more information please contact the Historic Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067.
LEAD, SD – The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their upcoming production of "One Slight Hitch" written by the comedian Lewis Black.
The first surprise about “One Slight Hitch” is that it’s not at all the kind of play you’d expect from a stand-up comedian. This is no compilation of one-liners held together by some weak plot, it’s a solid piece of theatrical writing about a family in comic crisis. With an uncanny resemblance to “The Philadelphia Story” from the 1930s. Plays like this used to be Broadway’s commercial stock in trade.
Join us for a nostalgic treat to watch Mr. Black’s twist on the once-familiar, still-hummable theme of what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding.
“One Slight Hitch” is performed by local players from the Northern Black Hills and directed by Phelan Scherer. Show dates are Friday & Saturday, March 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 22 and 29 at 2 pm in the Historic Homestake Opera House Theater located at 313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members and $5 for young people 17 and under.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at www.homestakeoperahouse.org.
The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve. All proceeds benefit programming and operations at the Historic Homestake Opera House. The building is wheelchair accessible and parking is available in several lots within 3 blocks of the Opera House.
The Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to “The Jewel of the Black Hills” for the enrichment of the community and region to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.
Support for “One Slight Hitch” is provided by our annual members, the City of Lead, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.
For more information, contact the Historic Homestake Opera House office at 605-584-2067 or visit www.homestakeoperahouse.org.
Fee: $5-$15
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, South Dakota 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|shanon@homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Mar 20, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 21, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 22, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 27, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 28, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 29, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their upcoming production of "One Slight Hitch"
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.