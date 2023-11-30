Online Advent Retreat - Yankton

Nov 30, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

A short online retreat, “Longing for God,” will include short presentations, quiet reflection time, and prayer. Participants will walk with the people of the Old Testament days as they longed for God and find hope in stories from the New Testament. Join the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery Peace Center on Zoom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30. The cost of the retreat is $30. Registration must be completed by November 29 by visiting https://YanktonBenedictines.org/advent-retreat or by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org. For more information, call 605-668-6292 or visit the webpage https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat/.

