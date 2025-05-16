Open House and Free Fishing Weekend

May 16, 2025 - May 18, 2025

This weekend, enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. In addition, a number of parks will be hosting special events. Camping fees still apply.

This weekend is also Free Fishing Weekend. No fishing licenses are required. Regulations and limits still apply.


Location:   Statewide
Map:   South Dakota
Phone:   605-773-3391
Email:   ParkInfo@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/

All Dates:
