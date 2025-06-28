Open House Archery - Sioux Falls
Jun 28, 2025
Come learn the basics of archery at the GFP Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!
The course requires no registration, and all equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.
|Location:
|The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-362-2777
All Dates:
