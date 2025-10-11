Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Opening Day - Statewide
Oct 11, 2025
South Dakota's pheasant season begins for state residents.
Traditional season begins October 18th.
