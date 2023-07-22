Opera House Concert Series: Highway 96
Jul 22, 2023 7:00 pm
Head down to Madison's Prairie Village to see the Musical Road Trip Show by Nashville-based Highway 96!
Prairie Village season passes not accepted. Concert tickets go on sale May 7th and will be available to purchase at the gift shop.
|Location:
|Prairie Village - Opera House
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|https://www.prairievillage.org/highway-96/
All Dates:
