Opera House Concert Series: Sean Watson/Chanelle Munroe - Illusionists

Jul 8, 2023 7:00 pm

With over 20 years magical experience in practically every type of venue in Canada, United States, Australia, Hong Kong and Brazil, Sean has perfected his skills as a magician, but moreover as an “entertainer” – a real crowd pleaser.



Don’t miss this one-time opportunity to see Master of Illusion Sean Watson’s electrifying show, with partner Chanelle Munroe.

Prairie Village season passes not accepted. Concert tickets go on sale opening day and will be available to purchase at the gift shop.