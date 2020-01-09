Operation Adventure - Watertown
Mar 5, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
A different outdoor adventure every other week. Programs, hands-on activities and games are geared to children ages 7-16, but all ages are welcome. Park license required.
|Location:
|Pelican Lake Recreation Area
|Map:
|17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-5200
|Website:
|http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1080/
All Dates:
Jan 9, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Ice Fishing
Jan 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Trapping
Feb 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing
Feb 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Winter survival
Mar 5, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Antler-caching (shed hunting and orienteering)
Mar 19, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Coyote Crazy
Apr 2, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Pollinators
Apr 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Archery
