Operation Adventure - Watertown

Apr 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

A different outdoor adventure every other week. Programs, hands-on activities and games are geared to children ages 7-16, but all ages are welcome. Park license required.


Location:   Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Map:   17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-5200
Website:   http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1080/

All Dates:
Jan 9, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Ice Fishing
Jan 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Trapping
Feb 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing
Feb 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Winter survival
Mar 5, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Antler-caching (shed hunting and orienteering)
Mar 19, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Coyote Crazy
Apr 2, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Pollinators
Apr 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Archery

