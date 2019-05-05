Share |

Orion & Stacey Potter (concert) - Spearfish

May 5, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Orion & Stacey Potter & Co. present a gospel music concert. Admission is by donation at the door.


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

Gospel music performance.

