Orion Weiss Plays Grieg

Nov 19, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Experience one of the most sought after soloists of his generation, pianist Orion Weiss, performing Edvard Grieg's popular piano concerto. Jean Sibelius's lush Symphony No. 1 paints a vivid soundscape inspired by his Finnish homeland. "Music begins where the possibilities of language end." - Jean Sibelius

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

All Dates:
