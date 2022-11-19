Orion Weiss Plays Grieg
Nov 19, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Experience one of the most sought after soloists of his generation, pianist Orion Weiss, performing Edvard Grieg's popular piano concerto. Jean Sibelius's lush Symphony No. 1 paints a vivid soundscape inspired by his Finnish homeland. "Music begins where the possibilities of language end." - Jean Sibelius
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
Nov 19, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.