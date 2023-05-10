Outdoor Campus Fly Fishing Series - Sioux Falls
May 17, 2023
Learn to Fly Fish at Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!
Outdoor fishing is not like regular fishing! Learn how to fly rods, and the finesse of presenting a fly & landing fish.
All ages, youth with adult
Pre-registration required.
|Location:
|The Outdoor University - East
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|(605) 362-2777
All Dates:
May 10, 2023
May 17, 2023
May 24, 2023
