Owl Moon Hike - Bruce
Feb 8, 2020 7:00 pm
One-mile guided hike under the full moon.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Email:
|oakwoodlakes@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1099/
All Dates:
Feb 8, 2020 7:00 pm
Evening hike.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.