Oyate Woyaka - Lakota Language Documentary

Aug 28, 2025 6:30 pm

Oyate Woyaka, a Lakota language documentary, will be screened at three upcoming events in partnership with the SD Humanities Council. Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring fluent Lakota elders. If you are interested in attending, please email us at oyatewoyaka@gmail.com for more details.


Location:   Crazy Horse School in Wanblee, St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis, South Dakota State University in Brookings
Email:   oyatewoyaka@gmail.com

All Dates:
Aug 27, 2025 1:00 pm Crazy Horse School in Wanblee
Aug 28, 2025 6:30 pm St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis
Aug 29, 2025 6:00 pm South Dakota State University in Brookings

Oyate Woyaka, a Lakota language documentary, will be screened at three upcoming events in partnership with the SD Humanities Council. Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring fluent Lakota elders. If you are interested in attending, please email us at oyatewoyaka@gmail.com for more details.
Crazy Horse School in Wanblee, St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis, South Dakota State University in Brookings
Crazy Horse School in Wanblee, St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis, South Dakota State University in Brookings

Search All Events By Day

August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable