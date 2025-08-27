Oyate Woyaka - Lakota Language Documentary
Aug 29, 2025 6:00 pm
Oyate Woyaka, a Lakota language documentary, will be screened at three upcoming events in partnership with the SD Humanities Council. Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring fluent Lakota elders. If you are interested in attending, please email us at oyatewoyaka@gmail.com for more details.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse School in Wanblee, St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis, South Dakota State University in Brookings
|Email:
|oyatewoyaka@gmail.com
All Dates:
Aug 27, 2025 1:00 pm Crazy Horse School in Wanblee
Aug 28, 2025 6:30 pm St. Francis Indian School in St. Francis
Aug 29, 2025 6:00 pm South Dakota State University in Brookings
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.