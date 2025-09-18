Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Sep 18, 2025 8:00 pm

Don’t miss your chance to see The Ozark Mountain Daredevils live in Deadwood as they bring their “When It Shines” farewell tour to the stage. Known for hits like “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” and “Jackie Blue,” the legendary band is celebrating over 50 years of music with one final run.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or by calling The Spotlight Box Office at 605-559-1188.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-559-0386
Email:   info@dmgrand.com
Website:   http://deadwoodmountaingrand.com

All Dates:
