Packin’ the Heat at Allevity - Aberdeen
Nov 22, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
At Allevity we’re Packin’ the Heat! Join us on Friday, November 22 from 5 PM - 8 PM for the special opportunity to meet and play against local law enforcement and first responders. Bring your fiercest gaming skills to challenge first responders in the arcade, play laser tag with law enforcement, or bump a police officer on our bumper cars! Meet Aberdeen’s first responders and join us for an action-packed evening!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
