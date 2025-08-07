Painting on the Prairie - De Smet

Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025

An annual Plein Air event hosted by the Harvey Dunn Society on the prairie surrounding.

Artists paint on the prairie at historic sites, reception, fiddlers' jamboree, workshops and wet sale.

Free Admission.


Location:   De Smet
Map:   De Smet, SD 57231
Phone:   605-854-3984

All Dates:
Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025

De Smet
De Smet 57231 De Smet, SD 57231

