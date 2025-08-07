Painting on the Prairie - De Smet
Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025
An annual Plein Air event hosted by the Harvey Dunn Society on the prairie surrounding.
Artists paint on the prairie at historic sites, reception, fiddlers' jamboree, workshops and wet sale.
Free Admission.
|Location:
|De Smet
|Map:
|De Smet, SD 57231
|Phone:
|605-854-3984
All Dates:
