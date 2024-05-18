Share |

Panel Warz - Sioux Falls

May 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

We’re celebrating our first-year anniversary in the most poetic way possible—with an all-out battle. Four artists will be competing and you get to be the judge. We’ll be raffling off these fresh works and awarding a People’s Choice winner towards the end of the night. Join us for this celebration of creativity, community, and survival at our first-ever Panel Warz.

Event Schedule
6:00 - 8:00 PM: Live Painting + Funky Beats + Food Truck Fare
See the artists in action. Brit Carmany, Dale Krause, Emilie Jenks, Joe Schaeffer, and Victor Aislinn are showing off their skills LIVE and in-person. Watch as they give life to 16” x 20” birchwood panels, groove to the magical sounds of DJ JFlea, and nosh on artisan goodness from Salas Salsas.
8:00 PM: Brushes down! Voting begins!
8:30 PM: Raffle winners selected while we tally the votes, and then the People’s Choice Winner is crowned!

Raffle ticket proceeds go directly to this event’s participating artists.

Get here for a night of art and community as we commemorate year one as Rose and Eugene Presents.


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   info@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/pages/panel-warz-live-painting-anniversary-event

All Dates:
May 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Doors open at 6pm. Voting starts at 8pm.

Live Painting Competition + Anniversary Celebration

Rose and Eugene Presents
Rose and Eugene Presents 57104 701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable