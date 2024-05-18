Panel Warz - Sioux Falls

May 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

We’re celebrating our first-year anniversary in the most poetic way possible—with an all-out battle. Four artists will be competing and you get to be the judge. We’ll be raffling off these fresh works and awarding a People’s Choice winner towards the end of the night. Join us for this celebration of creativity, community, and survival at our first-ever Panel Warz.



Event Schedule

6:00 - 8:00 PM: Live Painting + Funky Beats + Food Truck Fare

See the artists in action. Brit Carmany, Dale Krause, Emilie Jenks, Joe Schaeffer, and Victor Aislinn are showing off their skills LIVE and in-person. Watch as they give life to 16” x 20” birchwood panels, groove to the magical sounds of DJ JFlea, and nosh on artisan goodness from Salas Salsas.

8:00 PM: Brushes down! Voting begins!

8:30 PM: Raffle winners selected while we tally the votes, and then the People’s Choice Winner is crowned!



Raffle ticket proceeds go directly to this event’s participating artists.



Get here for a night of art and community as we commemorate year one as Rose and Eugene Presents.