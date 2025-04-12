Papermaking Workshop - Deadwood

Apr 12, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Get ready to get messy and creative! Kids in grades K-6 will dive into the world of papermaking and recycling in this hands-on workshop. Using old mail, scrap paper, flowers, and even flower seeds, they’ll craft their very own unique product to take home. It’s a fun and eco-friendly way to learn about sustainability and creativity. Days of ’76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The program is free for participants, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/papermaking-workshop/

All Dates:
