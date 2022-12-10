Share |

Parade of Lights

Dec 10, 2022 3:30 am - 7:30 am

Enjoy a chili supper at the Wessington Gym from 3:30-5.
Fun kid activities at the Wessington Gym from 4-5:30.
Come Visit Santa from 4-5:30.
Lighted parade starts at 6.


Location:   Wessington Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
Phone:   605-377-4290
Email:   heupel_whitney@hotmail.com

All Dates:
Dec 10, 2022 3:30 am - 7:30 am

Visit Wessington for their Parade of Lights and other fun activities.

Wessington Main Street
Wessington Main Street 57381 Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381

Search All Events By Day

December (2022)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable