Parade of Lights
Dec 10, 2022 3:30 am - 7:30 am
Enjoy a chili supper at the Wessington Gym from 3:30-5.
Fun kid activities at the Wessington Gym from 4-5:30.
Come Visit Santa from 4-5:30.
Lighted parade starts at 6.
|Location:
|Wessington Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
|Phone:
|605-377-4290
|Email:
|heupel_whitney@hotmail.com
All Dates:
Visit Wessington for their Parade of Lights and other fun activities.
