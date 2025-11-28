Parade of Lights - Huron
Nov 28, 2025
Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Parade of Lights featuring decorated floats with lights galore. Starts at Market St and Dakota Ave.
|Location:
|Market St and Dakota Ave
|Map:
|South Dakota Avenue, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-352-0000
All Dates:
Nov 28, 2025
