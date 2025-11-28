Parade of Lights - Huron

Nov 28, 2025

Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Parade of Lights featuring decorated floats with lights galore. Starts at Market St and Dakota Ave.


Location:   Market St and Dakota Ave
Map:   South Dakota Avenue, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-352-0000

