Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2026 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Sioux Falls, get ready to welcome Paranormal Cirque to The Empire Mall—one of our go-to spots for a night out with friends and family. This local favorite venue sets the stage for a thrilling Saturday, April 25, 2026.



Paranormal Cirque Inferno blends eerie storytelling with jaw-dropping acrobatics, sinister clowns, and high-energy stunts that keep you guessing from scene to scene. It’s a circus experience with a dark, cinematic edge—bold, bizarre, and unforgettable.



Inside the mall, you’ll enjoy a lively atmosphere, easy access, and convenient parking, making arrival and departure smooth even on a busy weekend. Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls The Empire Mall fits perfectly into a full night of fun.



Don’t miss Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls Sioux Falls—secure your tickets early and come experience the spectacle live!