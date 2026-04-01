Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2026 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Sioux Falls, get ready to welcome Paranormal Cirque to The Empire Mall—one of our go-to spots for a night out with friends and family. This local favorite venue sets the stage for a thrilling Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Paranormal Cirque Inferno blends eerie storytelling with jaw-dropping acrobatics, sinister clowns, and high-energy stunts that keep you guessing from scene to scene. It’s a circus experience with a dark, cinematic edge—bold, bizarre, and unforgettable.

Inside the mall, you’ll enjoy a lively atmosphere, easy access, and convenient parking, making arrival and departure smooth even on a busy weekend. Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls The Empire Mall fits perfectly into a full night of fun.

Don’t miss Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls Sioux Falls—secure your tickets early and come experience the spectacle live!


Location:   The Empire Mall
Map:   5000 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
Phone:   8884568499
Email:   marketing@findtick.com
Website:   https://www.findtick.com/tickets/7852207/paranormal-cirque-inferno-sioux-falls-tickets-sat-apr-25-2026-the-empire-mall?utm_source=citiesevent

All Dates:
Apr 25, 2026 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Sioux Falls, get ready to welcome Paranormal Cirque to The Empire Mall—one of our go-to spots for a night out with friends and family. This local favorite venue sets the stage for a thrilling Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The Empire Mall
The Empire Mall 57106 5000 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106

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