Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls

Apr 26, 2026 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Sioux Falls, get ready to gather at The Empire Mall for a night with Paranormal Cirque Inferno—one of the city’s most talked-about live thrills. Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls Sioux Falls lands on Sunday, April 26, 2026, bringing its signature brand of eerie spectacle to town.



Expect a daring mashup of acrobatics, twisted illusions, and darkly playful characters that blur the line between circus skill and supernatural storytelling. Every beat is designed to keep you leaning forward.



Inside the mall, you’ll love the easy access, familiar surroundings, and convenient parking—perfect for a smooth night out. Paranormal Cirque Inferno - Sioux Falls The Empire Mall makes it simple to arrive and settle in.



Seats go fast—grab your tickets and join the show.