Paranormal Investigation Tours of the Adams House - Deadwood

Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 20, 2018

Deadwood History and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) will host an exclusive ninety minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites. Learn the history behind the darker stories associated with the historic home and search for paranormal activity using night vision cameras, full spectrum cameras, digital audio recorders, parascopes, Ovilus, and EMF meters. Tours are offered at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and the price includes a t-shirt. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Psychic readings with Heart & Soul Healing Arts will be available following each tour in the gentleman’s smoking room for $20 per person. Must be at least 18 to participate and limited to eight people per session. Advance reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information. Funding provided in part by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association.

