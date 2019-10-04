Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House - Deadwood

Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 5, 2019

Join an exclusive ninety-minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites on a tour hosted by Deadwood History and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI).. Learn the history behind the darker stories associated with the historic home and search for paranormal activity using night vision cameras, full spectrum cameras, digital audio recorders, periscopes, laser grids, Para Music Box, Ovilus, and EMF meters.

Tours are offered at 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and the price includes a t-shirt. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult. Psychic readings with Heart & Soul Healing Arts will be available following each tour in the gentleman’s smoking room for $20 per person. Must be at least 18 to participate and limited to eight people per session. Advance reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information.