Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House - Deadwood

Oct 9, 2020 - Oct 10, 2020

Join Deadwood History and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) for an exclusive ninety-minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites on October 9-10, 16-17, and 23-24. Learn the history behind the darker stories associated with the historic home and search for paranormal activity using digital audio recorders, periscopes, laser grids, Ovilus, and EMF meters. Investigations are offered at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and limited to 20 people per investigation. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Psychic readings with Dani Jo Butler, owner of Sacred Soul LLC, will be available following each investigation in the gentleman’s smoking room for $20 per person. Must be at least 18 to participate and limited to six people per session. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information. Masks are required inside the Adams House and gift shop. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.

