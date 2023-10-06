Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House - Deadwood

Oct 13, 2023 - Oct 14, 2023

Join Deadwood History and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) for an exclusive ninety-minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites. Participants will search for paranormal activity in the Adams House with the BHPI team using parascopes, para-lanterns, the Tempest, Rem-Pod, Onvoy ghost box, Pharaoh Box, Flux 2, Ovilus, digital audio recorders, laser grids, divining rods, K2’s, and EMF meters. Investigations are offered at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and limited to 20 people per investigation. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Psychic readings with Dani Jo Butler, owner of Sacred Soul LLC, will be available following each investigation in the gentleman’s smoking room for $25 per person. These are group sessions and individual readings are not guaranteed. Must be an adult to participate and limited to eight people per session. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information.