Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House - Deadwood

Oct 10, 2025 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Join us for paranormal investigations with Deadwood History, Inc. and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) in October with exclusive investigations at one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites. Participants will search for paranormal activity in the Historic Adams House with the BHPI team using parascopes, para-lanterns, the Tempest, Rem-Pod, Onvoy ghost box, Pharaoh Box, Flux 2, Ovilus, digital audio recorders, laser grids, divining rods, K2’s, Dead Bell, and EMF meters. Investigations are offered at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and limited to 24 people per investigation. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information.

Fee: $35