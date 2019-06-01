Share |

Parkston Summerfest - Parkston

Jun 1, 2019

Softball, youth basketball, inflatables, free swimming, vendor fair, human foos-ball and live music performed by Weston Frank from 7-11pm


Location:   East Park
Map:   Parkston, SD
Phone:   605-999-2556
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/2300310823549613

