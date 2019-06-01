Parkston Summerfest - Parkston
Softball, youth basketball, inflatables, free swimming, vendor fair, human foos-ball and live music performed by Weston Frank from 7-11pm
|Location:
|East Park
|Map:
|Parkston, SD
|Phone:
|605-999-2556
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2300310823549613
All Dates:
