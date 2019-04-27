Party for the Planet - Sioux Falls
Apr 27, 2019
In honor of Earth Day, the zoo hosts an annual “Party for the Planet.” This event is designed with fun and educational activities to involve parents and children alike and encourages enthusiasm for nature. “Party for the Planet” shows visitors how to make their own backyard more wildlife friendly, while also teaching about conservation.
Cost: Event is free with zoo admission.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Email:
|info@gpzoo.org
|Website:
|http://www.greatzoo.org
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2019
Celebrate Earth Day by learning about conservation and making your backyard more wildlife friendly.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.