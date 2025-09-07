Party on the Porch at McCrory Gardens - Brookings
Sep 28, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Make plans to join us for Party on the Porch on September Sundays from 1 PM - 3 PM. Each Sunday there will be a different live musical performance. Free admission, cash bar, and plenty of fun! Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy!
|Location:
|McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6707
|Email:
|lisa.marotz@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sep 14, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sep 21, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sep 28, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.