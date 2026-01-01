Pathways Art Show - Yankton

Jan 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

 

Join us for an Artist Reception for Pathways Art Show: Group Show. Work will be on display January 9th - February 3rd. 

Reception: 5-6:30 pm

Gallery Talk: 5:30 pm


Location:   G.A.R. Building
Map:   508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-9754
Email:   Director@yanktonareaarts.org
Website:   http://www.YanktonAreaArts.org

