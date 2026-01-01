Pathways Art Show - Yankton
Jan 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Join us for an Artist Reception for Pathways Art Show: Group Show. Work will be on display January 9th - February 3rd.
Reception: 5-6:30 pm
Gallery Talk: 5:30 pm
|Location:
|G.A.R. Building
|Map:
|508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-9754
|Email:
|Director@yanktonareaarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.YanktonAreaArts.org
All Dates:
Jan 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.