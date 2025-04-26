Patsy's Day - Deadwood

Apr 26, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support our furry friends. Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams. Guests who make a donation of any pet product for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House on April 26th. Guided tours on Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.

 

Fee: $Admission by donation


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-3724
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/patsys-day-2/

All Dates:
Apr 26, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fundraiser for Twin City Animal Shelter by donating pet items to receive free admission to the Historic Adams House.

Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren St., Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable