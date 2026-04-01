Patsy's Day - Deadwood

Apr 25, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support our furry friends at Patsy’s Day, our annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery (W.E.) Adams. In the spirit of giving back, guests who donate a pet product or a cash donation for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House on April 25. Join us in celebrating Patsy while helping animals in need! Guided tours are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.

Fee: $Free with donation to TCAS