Patsy's Day at the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Apr 22, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support our furry friends. Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams. Guests who make a donation of any pet product for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House. Guided tours on Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.

Fee: $Free tours with donations of pet products