Patsy's Day at the Historic Adams House - Deadwood
Apr 20, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Support our furry friends. Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery (W.E.) Adams. Guests who make a donation of any pet product for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House on April 20. Guided tours on Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.
Fee: $Free with any pet product or cash donation for the animal shelter.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-3724
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Apr 20, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Last tour of the day at 4:00 p.m.
Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery (W.E.) Adams.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.