Patsy's Day at the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Apr 20, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support our furry friends. Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery (W.E.) Adams. Guests who make a donation of any pet product for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House on April 20. Guided tours on Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.

 

Fee: $Free with any pet product or cash donation for the animal shelter.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-578-3724
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

