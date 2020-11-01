Paul Goetz Toy Collection Exhibit - Yankton
Nov 1, 2020 - Apr 1, 2021
50 vintage and antique toys from 1889 - 1960 will be on display starting November 1, 2020. A hands on area will allow kids of all ages to interact with the exhibit. The toys are from the collection of Paul Goetz of Yankton.
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, SD
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Nov 1, 2020 - Apr 1, 2021 daily 10am to 4pm - closed Sundays
