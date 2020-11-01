Share |

Paul Goetz Toy Collection Exhibit - Yankton

Nov 1, 2020 - Apr 1, 2021

50 vintage and antique toys from 1889 - 1960 will be on display starting November 1, 2020. A hands on area will allow kids of all ages to interact with the exhibit. The toys are from the collection of Paul Goetz of Yankton.


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, SD
Phone:   605-665-3898
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2020 - Apr 1, 2021 daily 10am to 4pm - closed Sundays

