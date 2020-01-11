Paw Patrol Live-Sioux Falls
Jan 11, 2020 - Jan 12, 2020
Live theater performance of Paw Patrol.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Map:
|1201 North West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-8460
|Website:
|http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com
All Dates:
Jan 11, 2020 - Jan 12, 2020 10:00am and 2:00pm
